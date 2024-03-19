Vijayawada: Avika app good for treatment of psychological problems

Vijayawada: Avika app is a boon to the people who face stress and psychological problems, said Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) M T Krishna Babu.

He unveiled the app at Indlas Hospital here on Monday and complimented Dr Vishal Indla and Avika team CEO Dr Sirisha Peyyeti for creating a good app.

Chairman of AP State Council for Higher Education Prof K Hemachandra Reddy said the app is useful for students who face stress due to examination, people who lack concentration, suffer due to love failure and drug addicts also to come out of the condition. He said that the app would be made available to the students of universities across the State.

Vice-Chancellor of Dr YSR Health University Dr K Babji said that the app was based on artificial intelligence and virtual reality and it will create history in the medical field.

Chairman of Indlas Hospitals Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy presided over the meeting. Dr Vishal, elaborating on the salient features of the app, said that it would work as a bridge between the patients and the doctors.

Avika CEO Dr Sirisha said that they were happy to partner with the formation of such a wonderful app which would provide advanced psychological treatment. The Avika team members were felicitated along with the guests.