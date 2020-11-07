Vijayawada: Awareness camp for staff of paddy purchase centres

Vijayawada: An awareness camp was organised for the staff of the paddy purchase centres, village agriculture assistants and technical staff of the Civil Supplies department on the precautions to be taken while purchasing paddy, at the Rice Millers Association hall here on Friday.

The technical staff of the Civil Supplies department along with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) conducted the training camp for the employees on the issues including the policy of paddy purchase, how to register the details of the farmers, how to assess the quality of paddy, and how to register the support price of the paddy in the CMAPP. Surya Kumari, vice-chairman and managing director of Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation, joint collector K Madhavi Latha, and other officials were present.