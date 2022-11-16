Vijayawada: Awareness on usage of pure drinking water stressed

Vijayawada(NTR District): NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao said the government has been supplying pure drinking water to every house through Jal Jeevan Mission. He participated in the workshop on 'Water Quality Monitoring & Surveillance and Grey Water Management', jointly organised by Jal Jeevan Mission Tata Trust and Vijaya Vahini Foundation here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector opined that there is a need to conduct several programmes to make aware the public over usage of pure drinking water. He described water as god and stated that there is no panacea than pure drinking water. "Today's contamination levels of water are increasing day by day. People have been releasing wastewater and sewage into the canals and water bodies directly. By this, water is getting polluted, causing many deaths," the Collector added.

He ordered the village/ward secretariat employees to make available to the public water checking/testing report details of the concerned areas.

Tata Trust representatives Divyangh, R Rajendra, RWS SE Hari Ram Naik and others attended.