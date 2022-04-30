Vijayawada: Bank unions strongly oppose privatisation

Vijayawada: General secretary of All India Bank Employees Association Ch Venkatachalam announced here on Saturday that the joint meeting of the 36th triennial conference the Central Bank Employees Association and 12th Central Bank Officers Association which will be held on Sunday here will discuss the Central government's labour policies which are detrimental to the interests of the workforce across the country.

Addressing the media here, Venkatachalam said the joint conference would also oppose the privatisation spree of the Centre. Referring to the anti-labour policies, he said that workers are facing loss of jobs, underpayment, and retrenchment. He demanded the central government not to privatise banks which have been helping the common man.

Secretary of All India Bank Employees Association B S Rambabu said that the Central government headed by the BJP is going ahead with privatisation and the bank employees are vociferously protesting against it.

The joint conference would be attended by general secretary of All India Central Bank Officers Association Sanjay Khan apart from Ch Venkatachalam and BS Rambabu. Several hundreds of employees and officers of the Central Bank of India would be participating in the conference.