Live
- Belagavi has received a good response in all surveys we have conducted: Siddaramaiah
- Apple Cancels MicroLED Screen Plans, Bloomberg Reports
- Lavu contesting for 2nd time from Narasaraopet
- Grounds for arrest: ED must give in writing to accused: SC
- Only 38% water in reservoirs for summer season
- PM Modi inaugurates hospital in Bhutan, calls it 'beacon of hope' for families
- HC questions govt over permission to bar in residential area
- Vamsichand seeks villagers’ support
- Vijayawada: Women urged to be aware of cervical cancer
- Vijayawada: World Water Day celebrated
Just In
Vijayawada: BCY chief appeals to people to vote out corruption
Bharata Chaitanya Yuvajana party president Ramachandra Yadav appealed to people to vote against corruption this time since both the TDP and YSRCP are steeped in deep corruption.
Vijayawada : Bharata Chaitanya Yuvajana party president Ramachandra Yadav appealed to people to vote against corruption this time since both the TDP and YSRCP are steeped in deep corruption.
Addressing the media here on Friday, he said that both the parties are seeking the mandate of people with dubious assurances. He alleged that YSRCP minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu are in close nexus to loot the state’s resources. The PLR Company belonging to Ramachandra Reddy has been undertaking the contract works of the TDP government since 1995, he said.
In the name of constructing irrigation projects, the TDP indulged in corruption but did not complete a single project.
He recalled that Shirdi Sai Electricals was said to be the benami of YSRCP leaders. In fact, they had given electoral bonds worth Rs 40 crore to the TDP which makes it clear the nexus between both the parties.
He appealed to the people to support the BCY party for the development of the state.