Vijayawada: Best short films presented awards

Vijayawada: Telugu Short Film Association conducted short film competitions at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vignana Kendram here in association with Sumadhura Kala Niketan and Comrade GRK – Polavarapu Kalasamithi. A total of 30 short films were screened during two days for selecting the best five. The awards presentation was held on Sunday after screening the last 15 short films.



Naanna (Machilipatnam), Vanamaai (Srikakulam), Janmanichina naa talliki (Hyderabad), Rare earth (Vijayawada) and RTI (Anantapur) were selected as the best short films and the single man jury Rom Bhimana has also selected five more short films namely Mythri (Guntur), Odi (Rajahmundry), Bhumi (Ibrahimpatnam), Anagarina Jeevitallo Akshara Jyothi ( Tiruvuru) and Swara nivali ( Hyderabad) for special jury awards. Chief guest B Veerashankar presented the awards in a meeting on Sunday. Chief guest Veerashankar felt that the short film makers chose the contemporary subjects to make a film and he also said there is no difference in making either big or short films.

The members of short film makers elected the State-wide new committee for the year 2023-24 during a meeting held on Sunday. Yedla Parthasarathi elected as the honorary president, BKNS Prasad as president and another 15 members representing all over Andhra Pradesh.