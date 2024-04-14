Vijayawada: Bhuvaneswari urges voters to defeat YSRCP govt

Vijayawada : TDP National president N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari said state will develop in all spheres if Chandrababu Naidu becomes the chief minister. Stating that Andhra Pradesh needs the services of Chandrababu Naidu, she urged the people to defeat the YSRCP in Assembly elections to be held on May 13.

Bhuvaneswari completed the Nijam Gelavali programme in Tiruvuru on Saturday. She had launched Nijam Gelavali programme on October 25, 2023 to meet the families of the TDP supporters, who died of anguish after the arrest of Chandrababu in the skill development case in September 2023. The TDP organised a public meeting in Tiruvuru to mark the conclusion of the programme. Several hundred party workers and supporters attended the meeting.

Bhuvaneswari alleged the YSRCP government had turned Vizag into ‘ganja capital’ and destroyed lakhs of families by selling poor quality liquor. She urged the people to defeat the YSRCP in the Assembly elections and vote for the NDA alliance parties. She said NT Rama Rao had introduced many welfare schemes and Chandrababu Naidu carried them forward.

During the Nijam Gelavali programme, she met 203 families in 95 Assembly constituencies in the state since October 25 and consoled them, besides extending financial assistance.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's wife Bhuvaneswari addressing a meeting marking the conclusion of Nijam Gelavali programme at Tiruvuru in NTR ditrict on Saturday.