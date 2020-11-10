Vijayawada: BJP burst into celebrations after party's victory in Bihar

Vijayawada: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and functionaries in Andhra Pradesh celebrated the party's victory in Bihar Assembly elections and by-elections held in other parts of the country. Scores of the party workers gathered at the State party office in the city on Tuesday after the results started coming out.

BJP Minority Morcha State president Shaik Baji speaking on the occasion said the BJP achieved great victories under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party workers burst the crackers and distributed the sweets during the celebrations.

BJP leader Vamaraju Satyamurthy congratulated Raghunanda Rao on winning by-poll in Dubbaka, Telangana. He said the welfare schemes being implemented by the BJP helped the party to win the polls in Bihar and other states. He congratulated the BJP Telangana leaders, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and state party president B Sanjay. Similarly, the BJP cadre also celebrated the victory by bursting crackers and distribution of sweets in other parts of the state.