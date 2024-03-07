Live
- 102-yr-old Karnataka woman's strenuous trek up the hill, prays for PM Modi's 3rd tenure
- Mumbai startup's cheap carbon capture tech to foster India's net zero targets
- Achieving gender equality is more vital than ever
- Retired IAS, IPS, IFS officers urge V-P to put Syed Naseer Hussain's oath on hold
- Central Asian youth delegation in India to witness nation's growth story
- Maha Shivratri: The Grand Festival Celebrating Lord Shiva
- Exercise Tips for Women Over 40: Stay Fit and Healthy
- Abdul Aziz Babu conducts Babu Surety Bhavishyat ki Guarantee in Nellore
- Holi 2024: Everything You Need to Know About Chhoti Holi
- Telangana Education Department announces half-day classes from March 15
Just In
Vijayawada: BJP lambasts YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for inaugurating ‘incomplete’ project
- 1. Party leader Lanka Dinakar says the Chief Minister dedicating Veligonda project to the nation is a deceiving tactic adopted by him and cheating the people of AP
- 2. Asks why the State govt failed to complete the works of distributary canal and necessary bridges
- 3. A fact-finding team of the BJP to visit the project site to find out the truth
Vijayawada : BJP State chief spokesman Lanka Dinakar criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for ‘cheating’ people by pretending that Veligonda project was completed and ready for inauguration, even though it is not the case.
The house arrest of BJP leaders on Wednesday in Prakasam district is to suppress the voice of Opposition which is highlighting the deceiving tactics of the Jagan administration ahead of elections to the Assembly and Lok Sabha.
Addressing a press conference here, the BJP leader said that the Veligonda project is a complete sham and a fraud by the Chief Minister.
There was no response from the Chief Minister to the queries raised by the BJP on the pending works of the Veligonda project and the issues of the residents on 30 January 2024. How can the CM claim to dedicate the project to the nation when issues remain unsettled, he questioned.
The BJP is taking up agitations regularly in various ways for the completion of the Veligonda project. The party held dharnas in Markapuram and Yerragondapalem in February on the issue, he said. He asked the Jagan to answer whether or not the State government owes Rs 1,800 crore to the project evacuees. Revetment of the project was not completed. How can Veligonda be dedicated to the nation without completion of 60 per cent head regulatory works at Kollam Vagu, he wondered.
He asked the Chief Minister why they failed to complete the distributary canal and necessary bridges. There is no possibility of water availability from Srisailam project to the Veligonda which is being constructed just to avail the surplus water, the BJP leader claimed.
A BJP's fact-finding committee will visit Veligonda and find out the truth, he added.