Vijayawada: BJP lambasts YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for inaugurating ‘incomplete’ project

Vijayawada : BJP State chief spokesman Lanka Dinakar criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for ‘cheating’ people by pretending that Veligonda project was completed and ready for inauguration, even though it is not the case.

The house arrest of BJP leaders on Wednesday in Prakasam district is to suppress the voice of Opposition which is highlighting the deceiving tactics of the Jagan administration ahead of elections to the Assembly and Lok Sabha.

Addressing a press conference here, the BJP leader said that the Veligonda project is a complete sham and a fraud by the Chief Minister.

There was no response from the Chief Minister to the queries raised by the BJP on the pending works of the Veligonda project and the issues of the residents on 30 January 2024. How can the CM claim to dedicate the project to the nation when issues remain unsettled, he questioned.

The BJP is taking up agitations regularly in various ways for the completion of the Veligonda project. The party held dharnas in Markapuram and Yerragondapalem in February on the issue, he said. He asked the Jagan to answer whether or not the State government owes Rs 1,800 crore to the project evacuees. Revetment of the project was not completed. How can Veligonda be dedicated to the nation without completion of 60 per cent head regulatory works at Kollam Vagu, he wondered.

He asked the Chief Minister why they failed to complete the distributary canal and necessary bridges. There is no possibility of water availability from Srisailam project to the Veligonda which is being constructed just to avail the surplus water, the BJP leader claimed.

A BJP's fact-finding committee will visit Veligonda and find out the truth, he added.