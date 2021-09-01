Vijayawada: BJP poised to strengthen party at grassroots level says Somu Veerraju

Vijayawada: BJP State president Somu Veerraju addressing the state-level meeting of the party leaders here on Wednesday said that the party will be strengthened at grassroots level by organising institutional training to the party workers in 900 mandals in the State.

He said that the health swayam sevaks are pressed into service to bring awareness among people in case of Covid third wave. Four lakh workers throughout the country are being trained with two workers from each village.

The training of cadre was completed at the state and district level and assembly-level training would be started soon.

The BJP has taken up the responsibility as a political party to protect the Telugu language by organising Kala Jathas and cultural programmes.

The state president said that a library was set up at the State party office here and permanent office buildings with libraries would be constructed in all the districts. Earlier, he inaugurated the library by lighting the lamp.

BJP national observer Veni Thapar, state general secretaries Madhukar and Vetukuri Suryanarayana Raju, treasurer Satya Murthy, Saida Reddy and others were present.

Meanwhile, Jai Mala Mahanadu state president Gogulamudi Ramu along with hundreds of his followers joined the BJP in the presence of Somu Veerraju here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Veerraju said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been realising the dreams of Babasaheb Ambedkar. When the Union government is developing the nation, the State government was raising debts, he said.

SC Morcha president Gudise Devanand, BJP national executive member Boddu Nagalakshmi, BJP leaders Durga Prasad, Subba Rao, Mallikarjun and others were present.