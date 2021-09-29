Vijayawada: BJP to hold Matsyakara Garjana in Nellore on Oct 7

Vijayawada: BJP state president Somu Veerraju demanded here on Wednesday that the state government withdraw the GO No 217 meant for open auction of fishing tanks immediately as it was against the interest of the fishermen community.

Addressing the media at the BJP office here, Veerraju said that the BJP was ready for a showdown on the issue of fishermen community problems.

He deplored that the Chief Minister did not respond to the letters written on the issue. Instead, minister Seediri Appalaraju made an irresponsible statement in the media.

The BJP state unit had staged protest demonstrations on the issue before all district offices throughout the state.

Irked by the no response from the state government, the BJP has decided to organise Matsyakara Garjana at Nellore on October 7 demanding withdrawal of the GO. Union minister for fisheries L Murugan will be the chief guest at the meeting, Veerraju said.

The BJP state president released a CD with songs highlighting the plight of fishermen on the occasion.

He challenged the government for an open debate on the construction of the roads in the state. He said that the Centre was constructing roads spending several thousands of crores of rupees while the state government was not in a position even to repair the damaged roads.

He said that the contractors were not coming forward to undertake work on roads since they know they would not paid.

Referring to the by-election to Badvel Assembly constituency, he said that they would finalise the issue after holding talks with Jana Sena.

Party state vice-president Chandramowli, fishermen cell state convener Bommidi Krishna, OBC Morcha leader Dasam Umamaheswara Raju, district BJP president Bobburi Sriram, media state convener Lakshmipati Raju and others were present.