Vijayawada: Bonda Umamaheswara Rao alleges phone tapping by YSRCP government

Vijayawada : Former TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao purchased Pegasus spyware for phone tapping, similar to what Telangana SIB DSP Praneeth Rao did in Telangana, leading to his imprisonment.

Speaking to media at TDP state office in Mangalagiri, Umamaheswara Rao said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is continuously indulging in phone tapping, including tapping the phones of the State Election Commission, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and AP BJP chief D Purandeswari.

The former MLA alleged that the IPS officers in Andhra Pradesh are acting as volunteers of YSRCP by following ‘YPS’ rules instead of IPS rules. He alleged that the YSRCP has tasked Chittoor SP Rishanth Reddy with distributing alcohol and money in the constituency, while Kolli Raghu Ram Reddy, serving as vigilance and enforcement IG, is targeting TDP leaders.

Despite surveys by national channel suggesting defeat of YSRCP in the upcoming elections, these officials are still working under the orders of YSRCP leaders. Slamming YSRCP for attempting to win the elections through illegal activities to secure all 175 seats, he urged the Election Commission of India to remove the officers who violate the rules and serve as YSRCP agents misusing their positions.