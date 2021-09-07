Vijayawada: Brace for Covid third wave, private hospitals told

Vijayawada: Joint Collector L Siva Sankar asked the managements of the private hospitals to get ready for the third wave of Covid in the district.

He conducted a review meeting with the managements of the private hospitals and discussed the measures to be taken to arrange infrastructure facilities and treat the patients. He asked the hospitals to take steps to prevent the loss of lives and treat the patients as third wave seems to be imminent. He suggested the hospitals to follow the guidelines issued by the government and to start preparations to increase the beds strength, installation of oxygen plants, to appoint the staff with full capacity to treat the patients.

He asked the hospital managements to submit the report on their preparedness to the government. He made it clear that the government would take stern action against the hospitals in case of negligence.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr M Suhasini, District Arogyasri coordinator Dr Usman and officials of other departments attended the meeting.