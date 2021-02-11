Vijayawada: Builders JAC plans massive protest today

Vijayawada: Expressing concern over the severe hike in the prices of steel and cement, realtors on Thursday that the construction industry which is considered to be the mother of all industries is now under severe stress.

The members of Builders Association of India (BAI), Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) and State of Andhra Pradesh Building Contractors Association (SABCA) announced here on Thursday that they would stage a massive demonstration on Friday demanding reduction of prices of steel and cement.

Addressing newsmen here the leaders of the construction industry said that the construction industry has come to a grinding halt due to demonetisation, GST, RERA regulations, sand scarcity, and paucity of skilled construction workers, and finally the Covid-19.

BAI State chairman Pankaj Reddy said that the prices of the building materials, paints and electrical, sanitary and tiles have also gone up considerably in addition to steel and cement. The manufacturers have formed syndicate and raised the prices by 40 per cent during the last six months though there is no demand in the market. Several lakhs of construction workers lost livelihood due to these problems, he said.

CREDAI Vijayawada chapter chairman RV Swamy pointed out that the construction industry provides employment to a large number of people next to agriculture in the country. The protest demonstration is aimed at bringing the problems to the notice of the manufacturing companies and the government.

NAREDCO State coordinator GSS Prasad appealed to the State and the Central government to intervene and bring down the prices of the building material to protect the construction industry.

SABCA State coordinator Sivakumar demanded formulation of a regulatory authority to regulate the prices of steel.

BAI leaders Attaluri Nagamalleswara Rao, Tummala Vamsikrishna, Vallabhaneni Venkateswara Rao, B Raghava Rao, NSN Srinivasa Reddy, CREDAI Vijayawada chapter secretary Dasari Rambabu, Y Rama Rao, NAREDCO vice-president B Amarnath, SABCA leader MRD Prasad and others were present.