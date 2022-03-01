Vijayawada: Cardiothoracic wing inaugurated at Government General Hospital

Vijayawada: Krishna District Collector J Nivas said the State government is developing infrastructure facilities in government hospitals under Nadu-Nedu programme. Government hospitals will get medical facilities on par with the corporate hospitals, he added.

Nivas along with City Central MLA Malladi Vishnu inaugurated the cardiothoracic wing in the Government General Hospital here on Monday. He inaugurated eight modular operation theatres and 30-bed ward in the GGH.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said patients used to go to Guntur and Hyderabad for cardiac surgeries due to lack of facilities in the GGH here. He said that now heart patients can visit the GGH here for the cardiac surgeries with the inauguration of Cardio thoracic wing. He said that the arrangements are underway for the first heart surgery at the GGH on March 4.

MLA Malladi Vishnu said cardiac patients will be benefited with the inauguration of cardiac surgery theatre. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving priority for the development of hospitals in the state to provide medical services to the people.

Hospital superintendent Dr Y Kiran Kumar said pre-operative and post-operative beds are arranged in the new cardiac ward.

He said cardiac services were inaugurated in the super specialty block one and a half year ago and nearly 300 angiogram tests are conducted per month. He said fullfledged Cardiac unit has been set up in the super specialty block. He said nephrology and Neurology services are also available in the hospital.

Joint Collector L Siva Sankar, Sub-Collector GS Praveen Chand, Dr A Hanumantha Rao, Deputy Superintendent of the hospital Dr Surya Sri and other doctors and staff attended the inauguration.