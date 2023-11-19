Vijayawada: Central team lauds AP housing programme

Vijayawada: Officials of ministry of housing and urban affairs department, Government of India, expressed satisfaction on implementation of housing programme in the Andhra Pradesh.



The Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement on Saturday that a three-member team of officials inspected the implementation of housing constructions of PMAY-Urban at Vanukuru housing layout, Penamaluru mandal of krishna district on Saturday.

The team consisted of R K Gowtham, director, PMAY urban housing, lead engineers Sunil Parekh and Manish.

Housing special secretary Mohammed Diwan Mydeen, joint managing director of AP Housing Corporation Ltd K Siva Prasad, chief engineer G V Prasad, senor consultant Venkata Reddy and other officials inspected housing projects.

The Central team and other officials interacted with beneficiaries and learnt about their past and present living status besides physically testing fly ash bricks, country bricks, CC door frame and expressed satisfaction over quality of construction.

PMAY-Urban director Goutham suggested that the beneficiaries complete their houses at the earliest.

Before the physical layout inspections the three-member team reviewed the ongoing housing progromme under Navaratnaalu-Pedalandariki Illu in the state with officials at APSHCL head office here.

Diwan explained the progress of housing scheme through a power point presentation. He told the team that the state government recently held a mass house warming ceremony with 5 lakh completed houses and was trying to complete other houses within the stipulated time.

The team also visited the TIDCO houses at Mangalagiri and interacted with beneficiaries.