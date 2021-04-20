Top
Vijayawada: Chandrika, Satwika enthrall audience with Kuchipudi dance performance

Satwika performing Kuchipudi dance at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government College of Music and Dance in Vijayawada on Sunday ( Hans photo Ch Venkata Mastan) ; M Sai Chandrika performing Kuchipudi dance at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government College of Music and Dance in Vijayawada on Sunday ( Hans photo Ch Venkata Mastan)
Satwika performing Kuchipudi dance at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government College of Music and Dance in Vijayawada on Sunday ( Hans photo Ch Venkata Mastan) ; M Sai Chandrika performing Kuchipudi dance at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government College of Music and Dance in Vijayawada on Sunday ( Hans photo Ch Venkata Mastan)    

Highlights

Vijayawada: Sri Nataraja Samskritika Kala Peetham conducted a dance recital of Maddali Sai Chandrika and her disciples on Sunday evening at Ghantasala ...

Vijayawada: Sri Nataraja Samskritika Kala Peetham conducted a dance recital of Maddali Sai Chandrika and her disciples on Sunday evening at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College.

Sai Chandrika presented the dance items including "Chidambara Stavam", "Seetapaharanam" and "Indendu Vachitiviraa" in the Kuchipudi dance form. With her excellent understanding and command, she performed well and received appreciation from the audience present in the auditorium.

The programme commenced with the Kuchipudi traditional dance item "Ambaparaku" by Mohanvita, Sobhita and Pallavi. It was followed by "Nartana Ganapati" by Maddali Satwika and Deepanvita.

"Charanamule Nammithi item was performed by Loukya, Lasyasri, Niyasri, Sasi Swethana, and Ujwala Sai. The composition "Nagumomu' was presented by Maddali Satwika. "Siva Panchakshari" was performed by Satwika, Pallavi and Sobhita. The programme concluded by Thillana (Hindola).

The programme was well received by the gathering and the artistes gave good performance.

Central MLA Malladi Vishnuvardhan attended and appreciated the dance skills of Maddali Sai Chandrika and her disciples. Maddali Surya Prakash, Vemula Hazrataiah Gupta and others also participated in programme.

