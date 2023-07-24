Vijayawada: Child guidance clinic inaugurated

Vijayawada: People in general and students in particular face several psychological problems, noted Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy while inaugurating Indla’s Child Guidance Clinic here on Sunday.

Addressing the media, the chairman said that children in particular are facing many psychological problems, which were neglected by parents due to their busy schedules. “This is leading the children to fall prey to vices,” he expressed concern.

Underlining the importance of providing health education programmes in educational institutions, Prof Reddy appealed to VIMHANS chairman Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy to conduct mental health campaigns in schools and colleges.

Health and Family Welfare department Commissioner Nivas, who was the special guest, said that many people are not aware of the psychological problems they are facing and do not know how to get treated. The recent survey suggested that one out of ten persons are facing psychological problems, he recalled.

Dr YSR Health University Registrar Dr Radhika Reddy expressed happiness over the latest facilities available in the Indla’s clinic for treating children.

Dr Ramasubba Reddy elaborated on the latest innovations in the treatment for children in particular. Noted pediatrician Dr R Venkateswara Rao, Dr Vishal Indla, Dr Swapna and several dignitaries participated.