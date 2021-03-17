Vijayawada: CID searches offices of ex-Minister Narayana

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh CID officials on Wednesday conducted searches at the offices and educational institutions of former minister and the TDP leader P Narayana in connection with the Amaravati land deals served notices to him at his residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday.



According to information, the searches were conducted at 10 places in Nellore, Hyderabad and Vijayawada simultaneously. The CID officials verified the records and documents during the searches. Narayana educational institutions comprises medical college, junior colleges, schools in the state. It is one of the biggest corporate educational institutions in two Telugu states. The CID registered case against Narayana and former chief minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu following the complaint lodged by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy alleging lands of SCs and STs were taken away illegally for capital city. The CID police registered a case on March 12 and served notices to Narayana at his residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday. But, he was not present at home when the CID officials visited.