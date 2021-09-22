Vijayawada: City-based photojournalist bags bronze medal at PSA competition

Vijayawada: City-based photojournalist Tamma Srinivasa Reddy has won the bronze medal for his photo-story in the Photo Journalism Division (PJD) Photo Story Competition-2021 organised by Photographic Society of America (PSA).

He chronicled the impact of the Covid19 pandemic from vantage points, resulting in images that were poignant, traumatic, and harshly beautiful. He captured the scenes directly from hospitals-turned quarantine centres.

Srinivasa Reddy is awarded with a bronze medal while gold and silver medals were awarded to photographers from Israel and USA. Currently, he is the General Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Photography Academy (APA), Chairman of India International Photographic Council (IIPC) Photo Journalism Division, and Chairman of the Jury of Image Colleague Society of USA on International awards.