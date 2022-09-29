Vijayawada: Clash between priests & police

Vijayawada(NTR District): Heated arguments took place between Durga Temple priests and the police at Sri Durga temple at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Wednesday, when the latter prevented the priests from entering the temple, even though they have duty passes.

On Wednesday, a few priests of Durga temple went to attend duties, but were stopped by the police at the temple premises. Police locked the gates and didn't open even after priests showed their valid passes to them. After coming to know of this, Durga temple Sthanacharya Vishnu Prasad Sarma and Upa Pradhana Archaka Kota Ravi reached the spot and requested the police to allow the priests to enter the temple. However, their efforts were in vain. This resulted in a commotion between priests and police, who argued over this issue for some time.

After being informed about the incident, District Collector S Dilli Rao went to the spot, held discussions with them and solved the problem, where the police apologized to the priests.

The Collector said that it was a small issue and appealed to the officials and staff of all departments to work with coordination and make Dasara celebrations a success.

meanwhile, the temple priests lamented that it has become a herculean task to discharge duties during Dasara celebrations. Though passes were issued to priests, but the police are considering their passes, they alleged.