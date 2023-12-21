Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy takes part in semi-Christmas fete

Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated as chief guest in the semi-Christmas celebrations being organised at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here on Wednesday by the government.

The Chief Minister, along with Christian religious heads, cut the cake marking the event which was also attended by several Ministers, MLAs and people’s representatives. The Chief Minister conveyed his Merry Christmas greetings in advance to all Christian brothers and sisters across the State.In his message, Rev Raja Rao said that everyone should inculcate the

blissful qualities of love, kindness, affection, patience and sacrifice.

Only these qualities will help us move closer to God, he said and prayed that God bestow all such good qualities among us. He conveyed his Merry Christmas greetings to all in two Telugu states.