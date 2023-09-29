Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to release Rs 275.93 crore under YSR Vahana Mitra today

Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute financial assistance of Rs 275.93 crores to 2,75,931 beneficiaries at Rs 10,000 each for the fifth consecutive year under YSR Vahana Mitra programme at a programme to be held in Vidyadharapuram near here on Friday, September 29.

So far, the state government provided a total financial assistance of Rs.1,301 crore, including Rs 275.93 crore financial assistance being disbursed now under YSR Vahana Mitra’

During these 50 months, the state government provided Rs 50,000 financial assistance to each driver-cum-owner under the scheme.

A statement from Chief Minister’s Office said, “The state government stands by the families of auto, taxi, Maxi cab drivers and MDU operators to assist them in meeting their expenses towards paying insurance premium and necessary repairs to keep their vehicles in condition for transporting the passengers to their destinations safely.”

It said like nowhere else in the country, the state government is providing financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to each driver-cum-owner of auto, taxi, Maxi cab and MDU operators to hand hold them to meet expenses towards insurance premium, fitness certificates, etc.,