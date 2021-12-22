Vijayawada: Collector & CP check out Bhavani Deeksha Viramana arrangements

Vijayawada: Krishna District Collector J Nivas said that elaborate arrangements will be made for Bhavani Deeksha Viramana to be held from December 25 to 29 at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamivarla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri.

On Wednesday, the Collector along with Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata and other officials inspected the arrangements being made for the programme. He inspected queue lines, bathing ghats, Homa Gundam and arrangements for Giri Pradakshina.

Later speaking to the media, Nivas said clear instructions were issued to the Endowments, VMC and Irrigation officials about their duties. Expecting around four lakh devotees to come to the Bhavani Deeksha Viramana, he said special arrangements were made for Giri Pradakshina around the Indrakeeladri temple and roads were repaired. He informed that arrangements were made for sprinkling of water in bathing ghats and dress changing rooms; and four ticket counters will be arranged and special attention will be paid to keep vigil on crowd managements in view of the Covid.

Collector Nivas suggested the Bhavanis to take corona vaccine before coming to Deeksha Viramana and use the mask without fail.

Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata said tight security will be arranged with 2,000 police personnel. He said walking track will be arranged on the roads for the convenience of devotees performing Giri Pradakshina and arrangements will be made for vehicles parking.

Joint Collector K Mohan Kumar, Sub-Collector G Surya

Sai Praveen Chand and other officials also participated in the inspection.