Vijayawada: Collector Dilli Rao launches e-waste collection drive

Vijayawada(NTR District): NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao inaugurated the world's biggest e-waste collection drive at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation here on Tuesday. Lion International District is organising the e-waste collection drive in NTR and Krishna districts and set a target of collecting 1000 tonnes of e-waste.

Addressing the gathering, Collector Dilli Rao said use of electronic goods has become very common these days and used electronic and waste products contain harmful metals, which cause environmental pollution and it must be checked. Soil, water and air are getting polluted as electronic and electrical waste products are thrown in open places. These e-waste products would cause harm to heart, lungs and other organs of the human body, he pointed out.

The Collector congratulated the Lions International District for launching a mega e-waste collection drive in the two districts. He said usage of laptops, computers, printers, remotes, televisions, electrical cookers, microwave ovens, chargers, fax machines, mobile phones increased and people cannot abstain from using these products. He said there is a need to set up e-waste collecting points near the industrial areas.

Lion International district Governor Lion Damarla Srisanthi said e-waste will be collected by 105 Lions clubs in the two districts for 30 days. Lions has set a target of collecting 1000 tons of e-waste, she added.