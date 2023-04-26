Vijayawada: Collector S Dilli Rao warns CHC staff for negligence of duties

Vijayawada (NTR district): NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao has warned that stern action would be taken against the staff for negligence of duties in serving the patients visiting the Community Health Centres in the district. He said the government is spending crores of rupees for setting up Community Health Centres (CHCs) in the district but there is no use to the people.

He conducted a Google conference with the supervisors of the CHCs on Tuesday and asked the latter to improve the services to the patients. He asked the supervisors to maintain the data of the in-patients and out-patients and the case sheets, medicines distributed, etc. He said the objective of the government will be fulfilled if the staff renders medical and health services to the patients in a friendly manner.

Dilli Rao said that he is ready to solve the problems of the staff and urged them to take them to his notice. He said that the government has installed the Community Health Centres to provide medical services on par with corporate hospitals. He lamented that there are no desired results in spite of crores of rupees spent by the government for the development of infrastructure facilities in the CHCs.

District medical and health officer Dr Suhasini and supervisors of the CHCs attended the Google conference.