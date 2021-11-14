Vijayawada: Congress lambasts Modi, Jagan for looting people

Vijayawada: It is high time people taught a lesson to the State and the Central governments who have been implementing anti-people policies and indulging in undemocratic rule, said Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Dr Sake Sailajanath while inaugurating the Jan Jagarana Abhiyan Yatra at Kaleswara Rao Market here on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, the PCC chief said that while the Centre is looting the people by hiking petrol, diesel and the cooking gas the State government was looting people with higher taxes.

Dr Sailajanath said that both the administrations were frightening people with arrests when they raised their voice against the outright looting. He demanded that the Centre provide petrol at the rate of Rs 50 per litre and the Jagan regime should lower the taxes on fuels.

Stating that the people would certainly teach both of them a fitting lesson soon, the PCC chief said that the Congress activists needed to take these issues to the people.

Former Union Minister J D Seelam, AICC member Gidugu Rudraraju, APCC organising secretary Shaik Mastan Vali, Rajiv Ratan, Vijayawada City Congress committee president Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao, Tantia Kumari and others participated.

Earlier, the Congress celebrated the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of the country Jawaharlal Nehru at Andhra Ratna Bhavan.

After garlanding the portrait of Jawaharlal Nehru, the PCC chief said that Pundit Nehru strived to bring the fruits of Independence to the people. Describing Nehru as the architect of modern India on the socialist principles, the PCC president criticised the leaders at the helm of affairs who never participated in the freedom struggle but now questioning the authenticity of the leaders who sacrificed everything for the country.