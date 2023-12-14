Vijayawada: Conviction-based policing gives good results said K V Rajendranath Reddy

VIJAYAWADA : DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy has said conviction-based policing is giving good results and the police department is taking stern action against the criminals and offenders.

Rajendranath Reddy on Wednesday visited Jaggaiahpet of NTR district and conducted a review meeting with the NTR district police.

Addressing the police officials, the DGP said the crime rate has decreased in the State due to conviction-based policing and the State government is giving full co-operation in this regard. He assured that the better policing will be given to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

He said the DSP level officers are conducting day-to-day meetings with the lower officials and reviewing the progress of crimes and trial cases in their respective jurisdiction.

Referring to cyber crimes, the DGP said a special team has been formed with 130 police personnel to track the cyber crimes in the State and it was helping in busting the cases and arresting the culprits.

He said special attention was being paid to deal with the abusive cases in the social media and cases were being booked on the offenders resorting to abuse.

Giving details of the road accidents, he said the State police were taking steps to check the road accidents by identifying the black spots on the highways and main roads and closely monitoring the accident prone areas.

The DGP said special awareness programmes were also conducted and enforcement teams increased to prevent the mishaps and save the lives of people.

He lauded the NTR district police, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata and other officials for their good work. DCPs Vishal Gunni, Ajita Vejendla, Moka Sattibabu and other officials attended the review meeting.