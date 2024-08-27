Vijayawada cops arrest 11, seize 23.5 kg weed

Vijayawada: Vijayawada city task force personnel and law and order police arrested 11 persons and seized 23.5 kg ganja in different parts of the city. As part of the 100 days special drive against ganja and drugs peddlers, the Vijayawada police are conducting searches and taking suspicious persons into custody.

Deputy commissioner of police T Hari Krishna addressing media at the command control room on Monday said the accused belongs to AP and Odisha and some of them were involved in other offences also. The following ganja peddlers were arrested by the city police:Guravarthi Nagaraju and Shaik Siddiq of Nuzvid ofEluru district, Suman Bisoi and Sagar Jena of Koraput district, Odisha, and Pathan Zia Khan of Ganguru Krishna district,Nelaturi Praveen of Ajit Singh Nagar, Vijayawada and Konda Ramesh, Kothapeta, NTR district. Besides, three minors were also arrested, said DCP Hari Krishna.

The DCP said these 11 accused were addicted to ganja and were selling the weed in different places. Three of them were involved in a theft of Royal Enfield vehicle at Veeravalli and a Duke bike in Eluru rural police station limits. Both were recovered from the accused.

Hari Krishna said Vijayawada police are relentlessly trying to check the supply of ganja and taking the suspects into custody. He urged the people to inform police if they have any information related to ganja peddlers and the department will maintain secrecy.

He called upon the people to provide information on police mobile number 91211 62475 and mail ID [email protected]. He said the ganja peddlers are purchasing weed at lower price in agency areas of north Andhra and selling it in different parts of the state.

Hari Krishna said Vijayawada police have arrested 120 persons and registered 35 cases in the past few weeks with regard toganja peddling and sale and seized 239 kg ganja.