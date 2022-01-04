Vijayawada: Covid vax drive for teenagers launched across State

Vijayawada: The Medical and Health Department on Monday launched the mega Covid vaccination drive to the teenagers in the age group of 15 to 18 in the State.

The department has made elaborate arrangements for the vaccination to 24.41 lakh teenagers studying in the educational institutions. The vaccination programme will last five days. It has been launched at the village/ward secretariats and primary health centres in the State.

The students have to produce the Aadhaar card or other ID cards to get the Covid jab. In Krishna district, SP Siddharth Kaushal visited Hindu college in Machilipatnam and inaugurated the vaccination drive.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare G Hymavathi issued the orders for the vaccination drive in the State. In Krishna district, vaccination campaign started to administer vaccine to 2.02 lakh teenagers. Joint Collector L Siva Sankar is monitoring the vaccination drive and instructed the officials to complete arrangements for the vaccination.

On the first day of the drive on Monday, six lakh doses were administered in the State.