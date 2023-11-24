Vijayawada: CPM flays PM Modi for not demanding ceasefire in Gaza

Vijayawada : CPM politburo member MA Baby said Palestinians have been fighting for freedom for a long time and India has always supported the rights of the Palestinians. Addressing media at the Balotsvam Bhavan here on Thursday, Baby said Israel was unilaterally doing raids on the Palestinians and resorting to carnage. He said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not demanding for the ceasefire and stating that it was incorrect to attack Palestine.

Baby said the Israeli government is doing similar to the carnage made by German dictator Adolf Hitler against the Jews during World War II time. He said historically there was only Palestine and no State of Israel and it was created by the Western countries.

He said Israel armed personnel brutally murdered 248 people of Palestine from January to October this year and 40 among them were children. He said no country is questioning the Israeli onslaught on Palestine and now everyone is questioning about the attack of Hamas on Israel on October 7.

The CPM leader alleged that Israel is resorting to genocide and attacking the hospitals also. He said Israel had occupied the lands of Palestine and is trying to grab the remaining land of Palestine.

CPM Politburo member BV Raghavulu alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not talking about the war crimes of Israel. He said policies of Israel and the RSS are same and that is why Modi is not talking about the Israel onslaught on Palestine. Modi is expressing concern over the deaths in Palestine and stating that there was the threat of war spreading to nearby areas. He appealed to Modi to take initiative to stop the illegal occupation of Gaza and liberate the people of Palestine. He also demanded that the UN had to take such initiative. He alleged that the US is shamelessly supporting Israel.

The CPM leaders released a booklet on the Israel aggression on Gaza. CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao was present in the press meet.