Vijayawada: CPM Praja Rakshana Bheri meet today

Vijayawada: All arrangements have been made for the Praja Rakshana Bheri (mega public meeting) of the CPM at the Makineni Basavapunnaiah Stadium in Ajit Singh Nagar on Wednesday. The party state committee is organising the public meeting at 11 am.

CPM national general secretary Sitaram Yechury, politburo member B V Raghavulu, central committee members MA Gafoor, S Punyavati, state CPM secretary V Srinivasa Rao and other leaders will address the party functionaries and the public.

The leaders will explain the political scenario in the state and country, price rise, ‘autocratic’ policies of the state and the Central governments, Polavaram project, alleged betrayal of the Central government to the state on fulfilling state bifurcation promises, unemployment, drought conditions in Andhra Pradesh, ‘anti-farmer’ policies being pursued by the state and Central governments and other issues in the public meeting.

The CPM leaders will also speak about the policies of the YSRCP and TDP in the state and the BJP government at the Centre. Party leaders expect attendance of around one lakh people.

Before the public meeting, a massive rally will be taken out from BRTS road to Ajit Singh Nagar at 10 am. Several hundred artistes and thousands of party leaders and functionaries have already arrived in Vijayawada city by Tuesday evening.