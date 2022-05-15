Vijayawada: Cyclone Asani Jogi Ramesh vows all help to affected farmers

Vijayawada: Minister for housing Jogi Ramesh assured the banana farmersthat the state government would pay compensation to the farmers for the crop loss they suffered due to the Cyclone Asani. He along with Pamarru MLA K Anil Kumar, horticulture officials visited Thotlavallur mandal under Pamarru Assembly constituency limits on Saturday where he inspected the damage to banana crops.

Due to the Cyclone Asani, the banana and papaya crops were damaged in some parts of Krishna district. He visited Vallurupalem, Royyuru, Bhadrirajupalem villages under Thotlavallur mandal and interacted with the banana farmers. The minister enquired about their investment, crop damage and other details. Banana crop was damaged in 254 acre in Thotlavalluru mandal. Speaking on the occasion, Jogi Ramesh said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed the officials to immediately take up the preliminary survey on the crop loss sustained due to Cyclone. He said the state government is implementing many welfare schemes like Rythu Bharosa, crop insurance and sanctioning crop loans to the farmers.

Ramesh recalled that the state government is always ahead in sanctioning crop loans. The government would respond very fast in payment of compensation caused by Cyclone Asani, he assured.

Pamarru MLA K Anil Kumar said the officials had immediately started the enumeration of the crop loss. District horticulture officer J Jyothy submitted a report on the crop damage due to cyclone in the district. Local people's representatives and officials of revenue, horticulture and other departments attended.