Vijayawada: Dandiya Night organised

Vijayawada: As part of the 9-day Dasara festivities, Dandiya Night was organised at Bloomingdale International School in Ganguru (near Vijayawada) of Krishna district on Monday. The event was conducted to resemble many cultures and traditions of the country.



School Principal Har Simran began Dandiya celebrations after offering Harathi to Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga. Students, parents and school staff participated in this colourful event. Winners were presented cash rewards.

Meanwhile, traditional food items that were arranged as part of this Dandiya Night also brought an enthralling look to the event.

School correspondent Atluri Vijayababu, Chairman Atluri Subhash and others also participated.