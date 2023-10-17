Live
- Our work is our identity, no need for manifesto: Asad
- TNSF urges govt to conduct 3rd phase of Eamcet counselling
- Electoral Bonds: Supreme Court refers case to Constitution Bench
- Petrol, diesel sales fall ahead of festive season
- Prasanna plays down concerns over Naidu’s health
- Ravindra lambasts suppression of people’s rights by state govt
- Telangana to remain secular state: KCR
- Vijayawada: Focus on child marriages, anaemia, SHGs told
- Car became bekar: Rajnath
- Free hostages, UN Chief tells Hamas
Just In
Vijayawada: Dandiya Night organised
Highlights
As part of the 9-day Dasara festivities, Dandiya Night was organised at Bloomingdale International School in Ganguru (near Vijayawada) of Krishna district on Monday.
Vijayawada: As part of the 9-day Dasara festivities, Dandiya Night was organised at Bloomingdale International School in Ganguru (near Vijayawada) of Krishna district on Monday. The event was conducted to resemble many cultures and traditions of the country.
School Principal Har Simran began Dandiya celebrations after offering Harathi to Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga. Students, parents and school staff participated in this colourful event. Winners were presented cash rewards.
Meanwhile, traditional food items that were arranged as part of this Dandiya Night also brought an enthralling look to the event.
School correspondent Atluri Vijayababu, Chairman Atluri Subhash and others also participated.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS