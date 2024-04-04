Vijayawada: Death of elderly woman sparks sparring between TDP, YSRCP

Vijayawada : Death of an 80-year-old woman due to sun stroke sparked heated arguments between the TDP and YSRCP leaders at Ganguru village under the Penamaluru Assembly constituency of Krishna district on Wednesday.

The elderly woman Vempati Vajramma (80) went to the village panchayat office and died later while returning home due to sun stroke. The village panchayat office staff said they don’t have money and did not pay the pensions. The TDP Penamaluru Assembly constituency contesting candidate Bode Prasad went to the residence of the elderly woman and expressed his solidarity to the family members. He expressed deep condolences.

Later, Penamaluru Assembly YSRCP contesting candidate and housing minister Jogi Ramesh went to the village and expressed solidarity to the family members of the victim. Jogi Ramesh blamed that TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu to be held responsible for the death Vajramma. He alleged Chandrababu Naidu had created hurdles for the distribution of pensions through village and ward volunteers in the state. It may be noted that Election Commission directed that volunteers services are not used for distribution of social welfare pensions. Consequently, the distribution of pensions is drastically delayed in the state. Elderly people are suffering to go village panchayats in the scorching summer.