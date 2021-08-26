Vijayawada: Deputy CM P Pushpasrivani inaugurates digital classrooms at tribal girls school

Ibrahimpatnam (Vijayawada): Deputy Chief Minister and Tribal Welfare Minister Pamula Pushpasrivani on Wednesday inaugurated the annexe of the Girijan Gurukul Girls' School at Kondapalli near here on Wednesday. The annexe will be used for running digital classes.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is focusing on education, health and agriculture for the overall development of the State.

Referring to the revolutionary changes brought in the education, she said that it was not intended for the vote bank but for the future of a generation. She said that the chief minister believed that only education would be great inheritance to be given to the children. "The ambience of 15,000 schools all over the State has changed with Nadu-Nedu scheme," she pointed out.

The students by and large got benefited through the schemes like Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Jagananna Gorumudda, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasati Deevena and other schemes.

The Deputy Chief Minister appealed to the Girijan students to call toll free number 18005991133 if they face any problem.

As part of the programme, she distributed Vidya Kanuka kits to the students. Earlier, she planted saplings on the premises of the school.

Mylavaram MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad, MLC KS Lakshmana Rao, Girijan Gurukul Schools Authority secretary Srikanth Prabhakar, DTWO Rukmangada Rao and others participated.