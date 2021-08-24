Vijayawada: DGP Sawang celebrates Raksha Bandhan with orphan children

Vijayawada: State Director General of police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang celebrated the Rakhi festival with the children at the State police headquarters on Monday.

Orphans girls living in various NGOs visited the State police office to meet the DGP and celebrate the festival. The children tied the Rakhi to the DGP, who blessed the girls. Sawang enquired about the girls and wished them a happy Rakhi festival, which is the important festival that bonds between the brother and sister.

Interestingly, the DGP noticed an eye injury of a girl and enquired the reason. The girl Manu Sveta narrated her sad story and explained how she rescued by the police in operation Muskan. She informed that she was brought from Odisha and forced to work as a maid in a house in Vijayawada.

The eight-year-old informed that the house owners tortured her and harassed alleging that she was not working properly. The girl said with the help of police she came out of home and been living in an NGO. The DGP greeted the children on the occasion of Rakhi Pournami.

The DGP speaking on the occasion explained the welfare measures being taken up by the government for the children, who lost their parents due to Covid. He also explained about the operation Muskan and rescuing the little children from labour work.