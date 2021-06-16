Vijayawada: Doctors demand action on Baba Ramdev

Vijayawada: Indian Medical Association Andhra Pradesh unit will observe 'Protest Day' on Friday across the State against the attacks on the doctors, hospitals and the medicine professionals with the slogan 'Save the Saviours'.

The IMA is Pan India association with membership of 3.50 lakh doctors and 1700 branches spread over the country. The IMA decided to stage protests demanding that the government to take action against Baba Ramdev, who launched verbal attack on the medical fraternity and modern medicine in the country.

The IMA expressed anguish over the incidents of physical violence on the doctors reported in some parts of the country. The doctors will stage protests at the hospitals across the state.

The IMA state president Dr N Subramanyam, State secretary Dr Nanda Kishore and Dr C Srinivasa Raju, convenor, State IMA Covid Task Force in a press release demanded that the government to take stringent action against persons like Baba Ramdev for spreading vaccine hesitancy, cheating gullible public with magic remedies, spreading false news to wrongtrack the public from the government approved Covid appropriate management.

The IMA has demanded to stop violence on doctors by promulgation of stringent act 'Health Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of violence and Damage to property)Act and include uncompromising sections in IPC/Cr PC and make fixed time schedule for speedy conclusion of trials.

The IMA has demanded that the Government should also ensure that all government and private hospitals have a mandatory security structure and hospitals should be declared as protected zones. They appealed to the doctors to take part in the protests wearing black dress, black flags and placards and raise slogans 'Save the Saviour'. The association said the doctors would continue their services as usual keeping in view of pandemic situation.