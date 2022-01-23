Vijayawada: Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy chosen for Lifetime Achievement Award

Vijayawada: Well known psychiatrist Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy has been selected for the lifetime achievement award presented by Indian Psychiatric Society for the year 2022. The lifetime achievement award is known as Dr KJ Trivedi Jeevan Lifetime achievement award.

The award will be presented for his services to the field of psychiatry in the State and country. He is one of the most senior psychiatrists in the country and his articles, essays and research work papers were published in many medical and psychiatric journals.

The award was announced in Visakhapatnam on Saturday during the national psychiatric society meeting. Dr Indla has been creating awareness among the people on the superstitions, stigma and misconceptions on various subjects. He also wrote nine books in Telugu on psychiatrics.