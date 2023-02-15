Vijayawada: Drogo Drones to start training for drone pilots

Vijayawada(NTR district): Keeping in view the increase in the use of drones in agricultural, non-agricultural and industrial sectors, a startup company, Drogo Drones, came forward to give training and produce expert drone operators.

Drogo Drones has started a training centre for pilots operating drones at Tadepalli in Guntur district. Drogo Drones Managing Director Yashwant Bontu said that representatives of the office of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) recently visited the company's office and conducted inspections before issuing a no-objection letter.

This is the only private organisation that has obtained necessary permissions to train pilots to operate drones in the State, the startup company claims.

Drogo Drones provides week-long training for drone operators as per the syllabus designed by DGCA. Apart from teaching lessons in the classroom, training in operating drones in the field is also given here. The experts of Drogo Drones designed a syllabus with extensive experience in handling drones. The 50-acre campus of this company provides training to those who want to operate drones.

Yashwant said that it is one of the leading institutes in the country for training drone operators. He said that DGCA has given permission to the organisation to train 30 students in each batch. The DGCA has set a rule that those, who want to be trained to operate drones must be 18 years old and have passed at least tenth standard. The training programmes will start from February 20 on the premises of Drogo Drones Company situated in Tadepalli.

He said that soon a drone manufacturing unit will be started in Tadepalli. The company has created a system for manufacturing spare parts of drones and it is ushering in a new era in this field.

These Drogo Drones will be operational in conducting necessary surveys for various organisations in the public and private sectors. Already it has conducted necessary land surveys for NMDC, GMDC, MEIL, GAIL, APSSLR and other prominent organisations. Till now nearly 7,000 hectares of land has been surveyed.

It uses advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in this field to complete the survey tasks within the scheduled time.