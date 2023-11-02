Vijayawada : Drought conditions continue in the state due to poor rainfall. In the month of October, all 26 districts recorded highest deficient rainfall. Both coastal and the Rayalaseema districts registered —90 per cent rainfall compared to the normal rainfall.

The poor rainfall is a blow to the farming community this kharif season. The meteorology department, Amaravati, on Wednesday released the data of the rainfall for the month of October.

Of the 26 mandals, 17 districts have recorded more than 90 per cent deficit rainfall. Kurnool recorded —99 rainfall in October as it received 1 mm rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 112 mm in October.

The deficit was 98 per cent in YSR district as it received only 3.3 mm rain as against the normal of 147 mm. Normal rainfall in Nellore district in October is 244 mm but it received only 11 mm rainfall. Srikakulam district received only 8.8 mm rainfall as against the normal of 204 mm. Harsh weather conditions prevailed for the past few months causing agony to farmers as they failed to get water for cultivation of crops.

Sri Sathyasai district, Nandyal, Anantapur, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Prakasam, NTR district, Kakinada, Krishna, Guntur, Eluru, Bapatla and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts also recorded deficit rainfall. Nandyal received only 4.7 mm, Eluru district 6.3 mm and East Godavari 6.3 mm. The state received normal rainfall in majority districts during the last four years. But 2023 is a very gloomy year for farmers due to poor rainfall.

Besides, the main reservoirs of the state, Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar, have also not received the floodwater to their full capacity. Opposition parties CPI, CPM and Congress have demanded the government to provide relief to the farmers hit by drought and dry spell conditions.