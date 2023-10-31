Vijayawada: Durga temple earns Rs 2.58 cr Hundi revenue

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri received Hundi collection of Rs 2,58,64,740. Besides, devotees offered 367 grams gold ornaments and 8.745 kg silver ornaments to Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga through hundis.



The temple authorities conducted hundi counting at Sri Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam and Temple EO KS Ramarao supervised the hundi counting on Monday. The Hundi counting will continue Tuesday also.

Meanwhile, State High Court Judge Justice G Narendra visited the temple and worshipped Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga. He was given a warm welcome as per the temple tradition and later, temple priests gave him Vedasirvachanam and presented the Goddess portrait and prasadam.