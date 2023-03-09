Vijayawada: Dynamism of women helps in developing society

Vijayawada (NTR district): NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao said that progress and development of the society is possible only by the dynamism of women.

On the occasion of International Women' Day, 2K Walkathon was organised here on Wednesday under the auspices of Rainbow Children Hospital.

After flagging off the rally, Collector Dilli Rao said that women have been playing a vital role in the society and stated they would achieve anything if they go forward with self-confidence. He lauded the women for achieving great heights in all sectors such as medical, education, science, technology, business and sports. He appealed to the women to give priority towards maintaining good health too.

Dilli Rao suggested to bring girl children also on par with boys. When girls get equal importance in education, opportunities, then only society could be developed more, he noted.

AP Special Protection Force Commandant Dr KN Rao, Hospital members Guna Sekhar Chowdary, Dr Mikkilineni Uma, Jasti Manu, Atluri Pallavi and others participated in the Walkathon.