Vijayawada: Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar assures free & fair polls

Vijayawada : The final electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh shall be released on January 22, according to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, the CEC said the Commission is committed to conduct free and fair elections in the state. He said the Commission had addressed all the concerns raised by the political parties and it would ensure that there was purity of electoral rolls.

Stating that instructions have been issued to the officials to deal sternly with all offenders, Kumar said the Commission has emphasised and given clear and firm directions to the election machinery and the entire bureaucracy to be impartial, transparent and accessible to all stakeholders.

He said the EC team has met several political parties who have made various requests ranging from curbing of cash distribution to influencing votes and strict enforcement of rules for inducement-free elections. "It is not that you take action against only the small handlers of the liquor, those who are carrying it. Go to the kingpins who are the organisers of crime,” the Commission told the officials.

“Similarly, there would be a strict watch on cash through banks, by the wallets, by the UPI, whatever mode it gets transported," he said. All the airports, including airstrips and helipads, would be checked for all kinds of helicopter and air services on intelligence basis, he further said.

According to Kumar, Andhra Pradesh has a voter base of 4.07 crore out of which 2.07 are female electors. He further said about 5.80 lakh voters are above 80 years of age and 1,174 are over 100 years old. The Andhra Pradesh Assembly has 175 segments while there are 25 Lok Sabha seats. They also assessed the requirement of officials for the conduct of free and fair polls.