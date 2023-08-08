Vijayawada: Electricity Employees JAC defers dharna as cops deny permission

Vijayawada: Ahead of the AP Electrical Employees JAC Maha Dharna, which is slated on August 8 in Vijayawada, police have intensified inspections in and around the city. At the behest of Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunni beefed up security arrangements and also inspected railway station, bus stand, hotels and lodges along with police station officers and police personnel.

It is learned that the AP Power Employees Joint Action Committee and other electrical employee associations decided to organise Maha Dharna and Chalo Vidyut Soudha programmes on Tuesday in Vijayawada, demanding fulfilment of their demands and resolve the long pending issues. In view of the above, thousands of employees are likely to reach Vijayawada to participate in the Maha Dharna programme. Owing to this and in view of past experiences, the police strengthened security and conducted checks. They conducted inspections in every hotel and lodge. Besides, the police also imposed traffic restrictions in the city limits from 5 am to 6 pm on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the Employees JAC on Monday evening announced that the AP State Power Employees Joint Action Committee had decided to continue the Work to Rule programme instead of organising the Maha Dharna. While addressing the media, the JAC leaders said that the APSPE JAC had requested the Commissioner of Police to accord permission to conduct Maha Dharana programme at Vidyut Soudha or at Gymkhana Grounds on Tuesday. But the CP has not accorded the permission. Hence, the employees decided to continue the Work to Rule programme on the same day. Even though the employees of JAC announced that they would not organise the event, the police are continuing their inspections and checking in the city.