Vijayawada: Eleven more accused to be produced in the Court over Rahul Murder case

It is known that the murder of businessman Rahul created a sensation in Vijayawada of Krishna district. Meanwhile, another 11 accused in the case will be produced before the court today. Koganti Satyam, who is already the main accused in the case, has been arrested along with 11 others. Korada Vijay Kumar, Gayatri, Sitaiah Subba Rao, and six others were already arrested. They will be brought before the court in the evening after a medical examination.



Later, the commissioner will speak to the media on the Rahul murder case. Police have already revealed based on CCTV and bank transactions that Rahul was killed in the wake of financial transactions and that the accused tried to tamper with witnesses.



However, sensational matters are coming to light in the Rahul murder case. While Koganti Satyam was the mastermind behind Rahul's murder, Korada Vijay Kumar played the lead role. It is learned that the two together brutally murdered Rahul over financial disputes. The brain nerves were shattered by repeated strong blows to the head. He was strangled with a rope in the car and another rope was placed at the scene.



A total of 12 people are said to be involved in the Rahul murder case. They tried to mislead the police by changing vehicles and changing people. Hundreds of CCTV cameras, cell phone data and bank transactions were uncovered in the area where Rahul was killed. Vijayawada 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate has remanded A2 accused Koganti Satyam in the murder case of businessman Karan Rahul for 14 days. Police have been directed to make arrangements to shift the accused to Machilipatnam sub-jail.