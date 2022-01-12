Vijayawada: Employees not happy with PRC fitment

Vijayawada: The PRC issue seems to have come back to square one. The leaders of AP Government Employees' Association expressed dissatisfaction over the financial benefits under 11th PRC fitment announced recently by the State Government. The association president KR Suryanarayana and general secretary G Askara Rao said that they submitted proposals during the meetings held with the Chief Secretary and officials of the Finance department earlier. The association leaders said that their proposals included fitment at 30 per cent and financial benefit from July 1, 2019.

They said that the previous government announced 43 per cent fitment. Continuation of house rent allowance and city compensatory allowance as per PRC recommendations. Continuation of existing allowances to employees who came from Hyderabad. They demanded continuation of state pay revision without following the central pay revision commission. Abolition of CPS and continuation of the old pension system. Declaration of probation of staff working in village and ward secretariats.

The association leaders said that they are unable to attend the meeting with the Chief Minister on January 7 as announced by him in the January 6 meeting that the next meeting will be in three days.

The association leaders are demanding 30 per cent fitment and notional benefit from July 1 2018 and financial benefit from July 1, 2019. They demanded additional pension benefits to the pensions who crossed 70 years and 75 years. Cancellation of government decision to follow central pay revision commission hereafter.