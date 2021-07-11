Vijayawada: Ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to patients at Government General Hospital says Collector J Nivas

Vijayawada: Krishna District Collector J Nivas instructed the Government General Hospital (GGH) officials to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to the patients in the GGH.

He visited the GGH on Saturday and inspected the functioning of the oxygen plant. Later, Nivas conducted a meeting with the doctors and discussed the development of infrastructure facilities in the hospital.

He instructed the officials to arrange fencing and install CC cameras for the surveillance of the Oxygen plant.

He said one more pipeline should be arranged in addition to the existing pipeline to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to the patients. He further instructed that the power generator connected to the Oxygen plant should work continuously and to take steps to install the second generator.

Nivas discussed with the doctors on the services and treatment to the Covid patients in the hospital.

He said the Covid patients need oxygen till they recover completely from the infection.

He suggested the doctors to identify the patients who need oxygen and help them to get oxygen till they fully recover and get discharged from the hospital.

He discussed about the beds, treatment, availability of medicine and other details during the meeting. Joint Collector (Development) L Siva Sankar, Joint Collector (Welfare) K Mohan Kumar, GGH Superintendent Sivasankar and other doctors attended the meeting.