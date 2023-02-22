Vijayawada: Excessive use of social media leads to anxiety, says expert

Vijayawada(NTR district): Renowned psychologist of Delhi University Dr Jaya Mohan said that youth nowadays experience high levels of stress due to academic pressures, social pressures and other disruptive technologies.

She addressed a workshop on 'Emotional Well-being and Social Harmony' jointly organised by the Students.

Welfare Committee in collaboration with Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Maris Stella College on the college premises here on Tuesday.

Dr Jaya Mohan said that technology and social media can be a great way to connect with others and access helpful resources, but excessive screen time and social media use can contribute to feelings of isolation, anxiety, and depression.

The emotional wellbeing of youth is very important as it can have a significant impact on their mental health, academic achievement and overall quality of life.

She distributed labels with 20 different titles like Peace-keepers, The Rebuilders, Confident Queens, The Rescuers, Forgiving Hearts, Motivated Angels, Commitment Keepers, Brave Hearts, Compassionate Brigades and others, and asked the students to get into respective groups with 20 members in each team.

She explained the importance of each title in building a harmonious society. She conducted many activities, raised many questions, and elicited answers from the teams. She explained certain techniques and introduced certain strategies for managing emotions, building positive interpersonal relationships, peaceful ways of resolving conflicts, strengthen social ties, developing a greater sense of empathy and compassion towards one another in order to build a more harmonious, connected, and supportive society.

The workshop was attended by 400 students from II degree of B.A., B.Sc., B. Com., and from MBA, along with fifteen faculty members.

Correspondent Sr Sleeva Thumma, Degree College vice-principal Hanna Anuhya, HoD of Social Work department Sr Sahaya Mary, Deans of Students' affairs

Dr Sr Lavanya and Dr G

Little Flower, Dr Swaroop Kumar, Dr Prasad and

Madhavi were present.