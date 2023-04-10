Vijayawada: Family physicians need to detect heart ailments early

Vijayawada (NTR district): Chief cardiologist of Ramesh Hospitals Dr Pothineni Ramesh Babu said that the people should be made aware of sudden deaths due to heart attack. He was addressing the continuing medical education programme for doctors organised here on Sunday in collaboration with Indian Medical Association under the aegis of Ramesh Hospitals.

"It is the responsibility of the family physicians and cardiologists to detect the heart ailments early," Dr Ramesh Babu said and emphasised the need of awareness about calcium score and CT Coronary Angiogram tests to predict the risk of heart diseases earlier more than traditional tests like ECG, ECHO, and Treadmill tests. In all 32 super-specialty medical experts of Ramesh Hospitals Group presented successfully treated cases to 380 doctors, who attended from Guntur, Vijayawada and Eluru regions in addition to 200 doctors from all over the State in virtual mode. Experts explained case-based scenarios through power point presentation in the medical education programme.

CEO of Aster DM Health Care India, partner company of Ramesh Hospitals, Dr Nitish Shetty, chairman of Ramesh Hospitals Group Maddipati Sita Rammohana Rao, CEO of Aster Ramesh Hospitals Devanand, Medical Director Dr Pavuluri Srinivasa Rao, Indian Medical Association president Dr Rahman, secretary Dr Durgarani, Medical Council observer Dr Soorapaneni Sudhakar, noted orthopaedic and joint specialist Dr Gudaru Jagadish were present.